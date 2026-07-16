Gov. Beshear calls on Sen. McConnell to show Kentuckians he can still do his job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is continuing to press Sen. Mitch McConnell for more transparency on his health, saying Kentuckians deserve proof that McConnell is still able to do his job.

While Beshear said everyone deserves a level of privacy regarding their health, he said elected officials give some of that privacy up when they serve in high-level positions.

"You owe your boss - like anybody else out there who works - an explanation of what's been going on and when you'll get back. That's all we're asking for," Beshear said.

McConnell released a photo with some information on Sunday, saying he is getting better, but that his doctor has not advised him to return to Capitol Hill yet.

Beshear said that statement is not enough. He said McConnell needs to show Kentuckians that he is still capable of doing the job he was elected to do.

"It's been reported that he's had 17, 20 minute conversations with different individuals. Call into a news station for 5 minutes, put out a short video. And it's not just me talking. Thomas Massie is asking for the same thing. We all want him to be okay, but when you're in these jobs - and there's just this rampant speculation all over - just a little bit more to assure people would be helpful," Beshear said.