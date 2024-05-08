Gov. Beshear closing all Executive Branch state buildings due to incoming severe weather

(LEX 18) — Governor Beshear has announced that all Executive Branch state office buildings will be closing on May 8 beginning at 2:00 p.m. due to incoming severe weather.

Gov. Beshear says, "Executive Branch agencies will continue to provide services to citizens, essential employees designated for mandatory operations, and those able to work remotely should continue to report for work. These same employees should be prepared to continue to work via telecommuting should there be a need to extend the state office building closure beyond May 8."