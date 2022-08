Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll now stands at 39— with the latest death coming out of Breathitt County.

We have more tough news out of Eastern Kentucky. The official death toll from the flooding has now risen to 39, with an additional loss being counted in Breathitt County. I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time. ^AB

