Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of heavy rain

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of the heavy rain expected to hit the Bluegrass this weekend.

According to a release, a flood watch is in effect for early Saturday through midday Sunday, and another two to five inches of rainfall is expected.

“We want everyone to be careful,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “The amount of rain coming down will make it hard to drive, and flash flooding, especially across our roads, can create dangerous conditions. And remember, don’t drive through standing water; it can have a current, and it is incredibly dangerous.”

A release states that Gov. Beshear has activated the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center and units of the Kentucky National Guard to stand ready to respond, as well as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Gov. Beshear, according to a release, has implemented the state's price gouging law.

