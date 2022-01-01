Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to severe weather across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday afternoon due to severe weather across Western, Eastern, and South Central Kentucky.

The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power, and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Flash flooding has been reported in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt, and Casey counties have resulted in numerous road closures and water rescues. High water was blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott, and Pike counties as of noon. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency today due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky. Read more: https://t.co/uC245gMsrl pic.twitter.com/viO9steHKX — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 1, 2022

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.