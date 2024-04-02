Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency following severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after severe storms swept through the Commonwealth.

The storms have produced heavy rain, hail, lightning, possible tornadoes, and intense damaging winds across much of the Commonwealth.

There have been reports of damage to property, and thousands of people are without power.

“We have reports of substantial damage to a number of structures – and thankfully, as of right now, we are not aware of any fatalities,” Governor Beshear said. “We need all Kentuckians to stay weather aware as we brace for more severe weather throughout the afternoon and evening.”

Due to pending weather conditions, the Governor closed all Executive Branch state office buildings Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.

The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort has been activated.

Officials say emergency managers and other emergency personnel, including Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, have been deployed to affected areas to assist.

