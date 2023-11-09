Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to fight Kentucky wildfires

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency as several wildfires rage across the state, specifically in eastern Kentucky.

The executive order allows the state to activate state resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed to help protect Kentucky families and communities. The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4.

The governor's office says the Kentucky Division of Forestry is coordinating response efforts. They say there are 31 active fires that are currently being worked on but that continue to spread. 36 fires are contained, which are those that have containment lines stopping their spread but require some level of action. There are also 44 fires that are labeled controlled fires, which are those that have been managed and are no longer a risk of escaping control lines.

Kentucky Emergency Management says drought conditions have increased threats of wildfires statewide and there's potential for additional fires across the commonwealth.

"We are taking action to make sure that Kentucky families and communities have the resources they need," said Gov. Beshear. "We appreciate everyone on the front lines stepping up to fight the fires, and we pray for their safety and that these fires can be put out quickly."

Forestry teams from Idaho, Oregon and Utah have assisted in the efforts, along with local and state responders, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Beshear also activated the state's price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can reporter price gouging to the Attorney General's office. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

Fires have been most active in the following counties:



Bell

Breathitt

Floyd

Harlan

Knott

Letcher

Martin

Owsley

Pike

Acreage of fires:

9,189.5 acres of active fires

489.1 acres of controlled fires

4,346.7 acres of contained fires

Fires of concern, either by size or potential:

Knox County/Alex Creek Road: 2,582 acres

Bell County/Bradford Town: 1,850 acres

Pike County/Sidney: 1,417 acres

Lawrence County/Milo: 1,032 acres

Harlan County/Yocum Creek Road: 1,000 acres

Bell County/Baker Branch: 700 acres

There are 314 active firefighters engaged in the wildfire efforts.

To report suspicious activity or if you witness someone setting a wildfire, the Division of Forestry has an arson hotline that can be reached at 1-800-27-ARSON.

There's also the Disaster Distress Helpline available for confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the United States struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.