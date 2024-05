Governor Andy Beshear has asked that all state office building flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday to coincide with the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

According to a release from the Governor's office, on October 16, 2001, a joint resolution of Congress designated that flags should be lowered to half-staff every year to honor the service.

The Governor encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations to participate as well. More information can be found by clicking here.