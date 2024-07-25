Gov. Beshear dodges vice president vetting questions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — In two days, Gov. Andy Beshear went from easily talking about whether he is being vetted by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign to choosing to no longer answer questions about the process.

He remained tight-lipped during his weekly press conference on Thursday, referring reporters to a statement he was "authorized to give."

"I do believe I'm likely to be asked a question over and over," Beshear said. "And I'm going to tell you, up front, this is my statement on it that I'm likely to repeat."

"I am honored to be considered," Beshear added. "And regardless of what comes next, I'll do everything I can between now and Election Day to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States of America."

Multiple news groups report that Beshear is confirmed to be on the Harris campaign's shortlist of possible vice-presidential candidates. But on Thursday, Beshear evaded answering questions about whether he is being vetted.

When reporters pressed Beshear, he went back to his statement.

"Well, I can say I'm honored to be considered," he said one time.

"What I can do is give the same statement that I started out with," he said another time. "It's the statement I'm authorized to give."

His question dodging on Thursday was a stark difference from his behavior on Tuesday when he easily answered LEX 18's questions about whether he was being vetting or not.

He told LEX 18 News that at that point, he had not been asked to submit documents for vetting.

"I don’t know how the process will work and there’s a lot of different information out there," Beshear said on Tuesday.

