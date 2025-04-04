Watch Now
Gov. Beshear: Federal emergency declaration approved in response to flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear's office
(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that his request for an emergency declaration was approved, giving Kentucky federal support due to flooding.

According to Gov. Beshear, swift water teams are out, and Kentucky has received emergency response support from other states.

Gov. Beshear asks Kentuckians to be alert and avoid high water.

