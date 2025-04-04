Gov. Beshear: Federal emergency declaration approved in response to flooding

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that his request for an emergency declaration was approved, giving Kentucky federal support due to flooding.
According to Gov. Beshear, swift water teams are out, and Kentucky has received emergency response support from other states.
Gov. Beshear asks Kentuckians to be alert and avoid high water.
Rain totals have been higher than expected, and conditions are serious across the state. My request for an emergency declaration was approved, giving us federal support. Swift water rescue teams are out, and we've received emergency response support from other states. 1/2— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 4, 2025