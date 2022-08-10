Watch Now
Gov. Beshear: FEMA has to 'get it right' in response to flooding

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, talk with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as they view flood damage, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 10:16:36-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state.

He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives.

Beshear's comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region. Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people.

Beshear says the devastation in eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.

“I believe that this is the natural disaster where we are going to see, is FEMA going to get it right?” Beshear said Tuesday at a news conference. “Or is it going to be an example where people are excited when they come in but even more deflated when they leave?”

Beshear said the federal government has said “yes to just about every major program that we’ve asked for,” but said FEMA should do more to help more residents recover.

“This is what FEMA’s supposed to be there for,” the governor said. “For folks that are wiped out, for folks that without it can’t get back on their feet.”

