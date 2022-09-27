Gov. Beshear: Ford Motor Co. to invest $700 million, creating 500 jobs at Kentucky Truck Plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Ford Motor Co. will expand its presence in Louisville with a $700 million investment creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

Gov. Beshear proclaimed Tuesday as “KenTRUCKy Day” in the commonwealth in honor of Ford’s investment in Kentucky and the reveal of the all-new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Ford is the largest vehicle producer in Kentucky and one of the largest employers in the state, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville.

With more than 12,000 people employed in Kentucky, Ford supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and a state GDP contribution of $11.8 billion.

The Ford F-Series Super Duty is built at Kentucky Truck Plant alongside the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator in Louisville.