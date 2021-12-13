Gov. Beshear gives an update on tornado destruction in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference in Graves County Sunday afternoon, along with state and local officials to give an update about tornado destruction.

"We're gonna get through this, and we're gonna get through this together," said Beshear.

Since President Joe Biden signed the disaster declaration, Homeland Security and FEMA have been on the ground to help.

More than 300 National Guard soldiers and Airmen have reported to nine different counties- the most are in Graves County.

"I wish I understood why we've gotten hit with the pandemic, a historic ice storm, flooding, and now the worst tornado in our history. All in a span of 19 months.”

Beshear says there may be a small miracle coming, a possible lower death toll than feared.

He said the owner of the candle factory is reporting that fewer people may have been working at the time of the storm, but Beshear cautions that this new information still needs to be verified.

The original report was that 110 people were on-shift Friday night, with only 40 escaping the damage.

“What I do know is that in Kentucky, we're good people. And we care about one another. That's why people were out in this storm helping their neighbors or people they don't know. That's why other counties, you can look on people's shirts, are here, and were here immediately trying to help. It's why we opened 13 shelters but we only have six open anymore because we take each other into our homes.”

