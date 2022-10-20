Watch Now
Gov. Beshear: Kentuckians on Medicaid can access benefits January 1, utilizing federal dollars

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 20, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1, Governor Beshear announced Thursday.

Beshear says it's straightforward: "To get more people into the workforce, we have to get them healthy enough to no longer need safety net programs."

Federal dollars will be used to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program. This is for adults making approximately $18,700 a year, or $38,200 for a family of four.

Kentuckians will be able to access the benefits beginning January 1, 2023. No special enrollment period is needed.

The goal with the new initiative is to boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.

