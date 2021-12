FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Governor Andy Beshear's Monday afternoon briefing, he shared that the tornado death toll is now 77.

A Graves County infant died during the middle of last week.

Marion County residents can now apply for FEMA assistance. Click here for more.