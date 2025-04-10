Gov. Beshear: Kentucky's initial application for individual assistance to be submitted Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky's application for individual assistance from the federal government will be submitted on Friday.

After widespread flooding caused disaster across the state, 70 counties have declared a state of emergency. However, Beshear said the state's application for federal aid will initially have only a few counties on it.

"We are likely to start with 10 to 12 counties," Beshear said on Thursday.

"The reason we're doing this is we want to make our best case to get that first round in and then we will add counties after that," he added. "We've been through enough of these. We know that is the fastest, most effective, and most efficient process to do it."

If your county is not on that initial list, Beshear said not to worry.

"Rest assured there will be more," he said.

Beshear said typically Kentucky applies for public assistance, which helps local governments and counties, first. But this time, they are submitting the application that will help individual families first.

"We know families need help, so we are changing our approach to prioritize getting families help first," said Beshear.

"If approved, it will provide about $750 just in initial help. That's not the total. I know that rumor or misinformation went around before. That's immediate needs and cleaning supplies," he explained. "Then, there's around $42,000 as a ceiling that's available to families in individual assistance."

"I will say that most families don't reach that full amount," Beshear added. "Everyone needs to document, document, document. Take pictures of everything damaged. Get as specific as you can. If you can get the serial number on a damaged appliance, that will help your application significantly."