Gov. Beshear names April 25-May 1 Ed Brown Society Week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation naming April 25 – May 1 Ed Brown Society Week in the commonwealth.

The proclamation recognizes the contributions of African Americans to horse racing ahead of this weekend's 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

"In the 1800s and early 1900s, the majority of jockeys were African Americans. But, despite their centuries of contributions, after World War I, African Americans were pushed out of the sport," said Gov. Beshear. "I am proud to recognize the Ed Brown Society, an organization helping right this wrong by providing mentorship to the next generation of African American Kentuckians in the horseracing industry."

The proclamation specifically honors Edward D. Brown, who was born into slavery but later became a successful horse jockey, trainer and owner.



The proclamation names the week of April 25 Ed Brown Society Week in Kentucky.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/LJdKzyMPFF — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) April 26, 2021

The Ed Brown Society is named after Edward D. Brown, who was born into slavery in Lexington in 1850. He later became a successful horse jockey, trainer, and owner and is one of the most accomplished African American horsemen in the history of thoroughbred racing.

The Ed Brown Society was recently established to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in the equine industry as well as to create opportunities for young African American Kentuckians.

"At the Ed Brown Society, in our past, we want to acknowledge and educate about the wonderful history of African Americans in horse racing in our great state," said Ray Daniels, chief executive officer of Equity Solutions Group and president of the Ed Brown Society. "In the present day, we want to highlight the great jobs and opportunities in the equine industry. We’ve been successful in guiding 30 African Americans into horse ownership in the past few years. And the future for us is to educate young students to make these opportunities in the industry a reality."