Gov. Beshear names members of medical cannabis advisory committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear announced the 17 members of a medical cannabis advisory committee that will help advise him on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

The 17 initial members have relevant experience in health care, treatment of opioid use disorder and other diseases of addiction, law enforcement, criminal justice, and advocacy for medical cannabis.

Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Other members are:

Dr. Amber Cann of La Grange, pharmacy coach and adjunct professor at Spalding University;

Julie Cantwell of Rineyville, advocate with Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana;

Jennifer Cave of Louisville, member, Stites and Harbison;

Eric Crawford of Maysville, advocate;

Cookie Crews of Frankfort, commissioner of the Department of Corrections;

Dr. John Farmer of Louisville, OB/GYN, medical director of Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery, addiction treatment provider in Louisville, Morehead and Hazard;

Dr. Jonathan Hatton of Whitesburg, family medicine, Mountain Comprehensive Health;

Brian Jointer of Jeffersonville, Indiana, certified public health worker in Louisville;

Dr. Nick Kouns of Lexington, internal medicine, Clark Regional Medical Center;

Alex Kreit of Cincinnati, Ohio, director of the Chase Center on Addiction Law and Policy at Northern Kentucky University;

Dr. Linda McClain of Louisville, OB/GYN, Commonwealth Counseling Center;

Andrew Sparks of Lexington, former assistant U.S. Attorney;

Dee Dee Taylor of Louisville, chief executive officer, 502 Hemp Wellness Center;

Julie Wallace of Morganfield, Union County Attorney; and

Kristin Wilcox of Beaver Dam, co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis.

The committee will travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ views on medical cannabis and provide that feedback to the Governor.

Beshear also announced the launch of a new website where Kentuckians can learn more about the upcoming work of the advisory committee and submit feedback.

“Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, while at the same time, far too many in our state who could benefit from it are suffering. It is simply time that something more is done,” said Gov. Beshear.

Read the full executive order.