Gov. Beshear: Nearly $750,000 awarded to 7 KY companies to support tech, high-wage job growth

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that nearly $750,000 has been awarded to seven Kentucky companies to support high-paying jobs in the technology sector in the state.

The grants, which total $749,964, are part of the commonwealth's Small Business Innovation Research Center and Small Business Technology Transfer matching funds program.

A release from the office of the governor says the following business will receive the funding and provides the following descriptions:

3P Technologies Inc. (Louisville)

"3P Technologies is developing a technology to use cow colostrum exosomes for targeted delivery of healthy compounds to the brain in order to mitigate neuroinflammatory diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease. The use of the exosomes for delivery of drugs is an innovative concept pioneered in their lab."



"Covert Defenses developed the Covert Cognizance technology, which enables zero-downtime operation of industrial control systems even if compromised by cyberattacks with insider assistance. The technology finds dual-use applications in oil & gas pipelines, manufacturing, microgrids, etc., as well as drones, tactical assault kits and software-defined radio."



"WiLO Networks Inc. is a senior development company centered around the development and deployment of a cutting-edge sensor network platform designed to operate with exceptionally low power consumption. The proposed research aims to tackle the challenge of maintaining continuous, reliable sensor communication in environments where power resources are limited or costly to replace."



"VRTogether is developing Virtual PARTNER (Provide, Activate, Restore, Track, iNspire, Educate, Rehabilitate), a noninvasive, nonpharmacological VR application designed to address gaps in delirium management and prevention while minimizing staff burden. The overall goal with Virtual PARTNER is to deliver a clinically validated and regulatory-compliant delirium intervention that transitions with ICU patients from hospital bed to at-home recovery."



"Health care disparities in the United States result in large segments of the population without access to radiation therapy. Wild Dog Physics proposes to design and test a new-generation quality assurance device that addresses these unmet medical needs. When successful, this important innovation will help to bring accurate, state-of-the-art radiation therapy treatments to patients who might otherwise not receive them."



"New Global Systems is developing a platform to meet the challenges of ride sharing with individuals in rural locations and individuals with disabilities. The platform and unique algorithm will create real-time tracking, route optimization and dynamic pricing to ensure trips are cost efficient, reliable and accessible."



"PCC Hydrogen (PCCH2) has developed a patented process to produce hydrogen from ethanol with net negative carbon dioxide. The project will fund the scale-up of the company’s core reactor, an integral component of its hydrogen production process. In concert with PCCH2’s SBIR Phase II grant and building on the considerable progress supported by Kentucky’s matching award, the company is developing commercial hydrogen ecosystems fueled by hydrogen from PCCH2’s distributed hydrogen production plants."

Governor Andy Beshear said,“Creating an economy that remains successful in the future starts with the initiatives we are taking today that will ensure Kentucky remains competitive in the innovation and technology sectors.” The governor adds, “This program allows us to invest in the resources that these startup tech companies need to succeed and create high-wage jobs for Kentuckians across the state. I am thrilled to see what the future holds for these companies as they continue to thrive here in the commonwealth.”

