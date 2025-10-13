Gov. Beshear on trade-focused trip across Europe amid trade war

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will spend the next week on a trade-focused trip, meeting with officials throughout Europe and those who do business with the Commonwealth.

Kentucky nationally ranks 5th in direct foreign investment, and Beshear says that this trip is needed now more than ever.

Some of the state's key industries have found themselves on the front lines of a trade war. Bourbon is heavily tariffed and, in some parts of the world, boycotted altogether. Manufacturers like Ford are also facing tariffs on steel and aluminum.

This week, Beshear has meetings scheduled across several stops to meet with trade officials and strengthen relationships.

The governor has been highly critical of President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff rollout and he says this trip is needed to smooth things over as tariffs are making trade very complicated and challenging.

"It's really important to keep these conversations going, especially with the challenge of tariffs to make sure our Kentucky goods are bought abroad, because they support right here at home," he said.

There are more than 530 internationally owned facilities in Kentucky, employing more than 115,000 Kentuckians, Beshear said. 238 of those are European owned companies.

Now, the governor says they are focusing on markets that are very important to Kentucky exports.

