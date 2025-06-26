Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered Friday to honor Fort Campbell soldier

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor a Fort Campbell soldier who died in a training accident, according to a release.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 40-year-old Dustin Kelly Wright from Woodlawn, Tennessee, died from injuries sustained in an AH-64 Apache helicopter training accident at Fort Campbell on June 11. Wright was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The governor's order directs flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, which is when Wright will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.

Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies across the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Additional information about flag status in Kentucky is available on the governor's website.