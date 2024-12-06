Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has ordered, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, that flags should be at half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 7, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Gov. Beshear has directed the order at all state office buildings. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is a chance to remember the more than 2,400 Americans who died during the surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, a release from the Governor's office states.

The day was declared “a day which will live in infamy,” by President Franklin D. Roosevelt who signed a Delcaration of War against Japan on Dec. 8.