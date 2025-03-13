Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of soldier who died in Germany

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor a soldier who died while on active duty in Germany.

A release from the governor's office said, "U.S. Army Maj. Scott Swindell died Feb. 17 in Landstuhl, Germany, while on assignment with the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command."

Swindell's graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, the release states.

Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to participate. More information can be found here.