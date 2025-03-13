Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of soldier who died in Germany

American Flag
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The American Flag flies in Pittsburgh
American Flag
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor a soldier who died while on active duty in Germany.

A release from the governor's office said, "U.S. Army Maj. Scott Swindell died Feb. 17 in Landstuhl, Germany, while on assignment with the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command."

Swindell's graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, the release states.

Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to participate. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18