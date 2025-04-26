Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Taylor County firefighter

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of a Taylor County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

According to a release from the governor's office, 78-year-old "Senior Chief" Charles W. Shaw was a retired chief from the Campbellsville-Taylor County Rescue who was serving actively as a firefighter with the Taylor County Fire Department. Shaw died on Sunday, April 20, from injuries that he sustained in a crash while responding to a call.

A funeral service will be held in Campbellsville on Sunday at 3 p.m., the release states.

The order applies to state buildings from sunrise to sunset, and Beshear encourages individuals, organizations, businesses, and government agencies to participate.

Flag status information can be foundhere.

