Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Winchester police officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Winchester police officer who died on April 14.

The order comes after former chief and current sergeant at the Winchester Police Department William "Marty" Jackson, 73, died when he had a heart attack after responding to a call, a release from the governor's office says.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the George Rogers Clark High School, and interment will take place after at the Winchester Cemetery.

