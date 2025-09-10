Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff after fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

half staff.jpg
AP
half staff.jpg
Posted

(LEX 18) — Following the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk at a speaking event in Utah on Wednesday, and in accordance with the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Beshear also directed flags to be lowered on Thursday for Patriot Day and in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The governor encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations in the state to join in the tribute.

You can find information regarding flag status here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18