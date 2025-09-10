Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff after fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

(LEX 18) — Following the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk at a speaking event in Utah on Wednesday, and in accordance with the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Beshear also directed flags to be lowered on Thursday for Patriot Day and in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The governor encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations in the state to join in the tribute.

You can find information regarding flag status here.