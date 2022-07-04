FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5, until sunset Thursday, July 7, in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot in a standoff Thursday, June 30.

Funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.