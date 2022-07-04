Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Floyd County peace officers

7.1 OFFICERS FLOYD CO SHOOTING.png
LEX 18
7.1 OFFICERS FLOYD CO SHOOTING.png
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 12:16:42-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5, until sunset Thursday, July 7, in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot in a standoff Thursday, June 30.

Funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!