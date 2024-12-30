Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until Jan. 28, 2025, in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100 on Dec. 29.

“Jimmy Carter was a true American — he lived through his faith and values each and every day, lifting up his neighbors and serving our great country through kindness and compassion,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “Let us all learn from him and honor his memory by leading with love. Britainy and I are praying for the entire Carter family and our country as we mourn the loss of this American hero.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to join in this tribute.