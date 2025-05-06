Watch Now
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY soldier who died in WWII

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, May 7, in honor of a Kentucky soldier who died in World War II.

According to Gov. Beshear, U.S. Army Pfc. Kenneth D. Burgess was "reported missing in action following a patrol toward the village of Sala, Italy, on Sept. 25, 1943," and his remains were identified last summer.

Gov. Beshear says a graveside service and interment with military honors will occur on Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.

All Kentuckians are encouraged by Gov. Beshear to join in this tribute.

