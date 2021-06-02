Gov. Beshear plans to end regular COVID-19 briefings June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The same day many COVID-19 restrictions will lift in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear plans to hold his final briefing on the virus.

Gov. Beshear has held regular updates on the virus since March of 2020, when briefings were given daily. Now, more than a year later, Gov. Beshear still gives a COVID-19 update at least once a week.

But on Tuesday, he said he planned to give his final formal COVID-19 update on June 11, provided Kentucky does not see any major changes in COVID-19 numbers.

The mask mandate and capacity limits for businesses will lift that day.

Gov. Beshear also announced senior centers could open at full capacity on June 11.

"The reason that we can do that are vaccines," he said. "These things are miracles. They have effectively ended death and hospitalization for the most vulnerable."

But as the briefings wind down, Gov. Beshear said the effort to get more Kentuckians vaccinated continues.

"They are saving lives every single day," he said. "We gotta make sure more people get them."