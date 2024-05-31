Gov. Beshear praises Kentucky National Guard efforts to eradicate drugs

Gov. Andy Beshear praised the role the Kentucky National Guard has played in the Commonwealth's efforts to eradicate drugs.

"During the 2023 fiscal year, this team saved Kentucky lives by supporting the seizure of 265,170 fentanyl pills - each of which powerful enough to kill a Kentuckian," Beshear said at a National Guard event on Thursday. "As well as 208.3 lbs of fentanyl."

"This group also supported the seizure of 822 lbs of methamphetamine and more than 310 lbs of cocaine," he added.

And these efforts are working, according to Beshear.

"So far this year, the team has supported the seizure of more than 86,150 fentanyl pills and approximately 93 lbs of fentanyl. We know the rise of this deadly drug - the deadliest we have ever faced," said Beshear. "Your work is making a difference. In 2022, we were only one of 8 states that saw a significant decrease in overdose deaths. Pretty soon, we'll have the final statistics for 2023. Let me tell you, you ought to be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel because of this good work and the work of so many others."