Gov. Beshear reacts after 2 lawmakers killed in Minnesota

Gov. Andy Beshear's office
(LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear took to social media to share his thoughts after two Democratic lawmakers were killed in a "targeted" incident early Saturday. Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot.

Beshear said on social media, "Hearing the terrible news out of Minnesota this morning. While we wait to learn more, I hope you’ll join Britainy and me in praying for the families and communities affected. To my friend Gov. Tim Walz, we’re here for Minnesota."

