Gov. Beshear recognizes June as Pride Month in Kentucky, highlights steps to protect LGBTQ+ rights

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation officially recognizing June 2026 as Pride Month in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Beshear said his administration is working to fight discrimination and protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Kentuckians. According to a press release from the governor, he was the first sitting governor in Kentucky's history to recognize June as Pride Month and has taken action to veto harmful and discriminatory legislation.

"I believe all children are children of God – no exceptions, no asterisks. I made a pledge to fight for every single Kentuckian, every single day. Our LGBTQ+ community deserves to have their rights protected, and I will always stand firm on my values of compassion, empathy and doing what's right to protect them," Beshear said. "To my LGBTQ+ neighbors: I see you and I support you. And in Kentucky, we're going to keep building on the progress we've made to ensure every person is accepted and celebrated for who they are."

Beshear highlighted several steps his administration has taken to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Kentuckians:

In 2021, Beshear proclaimed June as Pride Month for the first time in the commonwealth.

Beshear was the first sitting governor in Kentucky's history to participate in and speak at the annual Statewide Fairness Rally at the Capitol. He has attended every Statewide Fairness Rally since taking office.

In 2024, Beshear signed an executive order officially banning the practice of conversion therapy on minors in Kentucky, citing that it "has no basis in medicine or science, and it can cause significant long-term harm to our kids."

In 2023, Beshear vetoed legislation banning access to gender-affirming healthcare and restricting bathroom access.

In 2025, Beshear vetoed legislation that sought to overturn his executive order banning conversion therapy on minors and prevent Medicaid from covering gender-affirming healthcare.

While Beshear's vetoes were overridden by the General Assembly, his efforts and those of his administration to protect Kentucky's LGBTQ+ community have received national recognition, the release read.

According to Beshear, in 2025, Out Leadership recognized Kentucky as the state with the most significant improvement nationwide in the 2025 LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, which measures how welcoming states are for LGBTQ+ Americans to live, work and do business. The report cited Kentucky as one of a small number of states where sustained gubernatorial leadership has produced measurable, year-over-year improvement.

In 2026, Beshear was honored with the National Allyship Award from the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

"Kentucky – and all of America – cannot possibly reach its full potential unless our people feel supported to be themselves," Beshear said. "It's my belief that it's our job to lift everyone up and not tear anyone down. I'll never let political games stop me from standing up for my neighbors."