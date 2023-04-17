Gov. Beshear releases tax returns, calls on other elected Kentucky leaders to release theirs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has released his 2022 tax returns and 2022 Statement of Financial Disclosure, as well as called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to do the same.

The governor's returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $194,094, which included his salary as Governor along with some stock dividends.

The Governor’s 2022 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which is required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers by April 15, includes additional information.

The Governor listed three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky: University of Kentucky basketball tickets, University of Kentucky football tickets, and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club. He also received tickets to the Breeders Cup and a University of Louisville Women’s Basketball NCAA tournament game. He also received Shady Rays sunglasses.

Lt. Gov. Coleman has also released her 2022 Statement of Financial Disclosure and her tax returns for calendar year 2022.

The Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019, 2020, and 2021 tax returns when they were filed.

First taking public office as Kentucky Attorney General in 2016, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 with the release of his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he served in the office.