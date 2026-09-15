Gov. Beshear says McConnell owes Kentuckians proof he can serve day to day in the Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he is glad Sen. Mitch McConnell is doing well enough to have returned to the U.S. Senate, but believes the senator still owes Kentucky proof of how he is doing.

McConnell was originally hospitalized on June 14 after a fall in his Washington, D.C., home. On Monday, he returned to the Senate and cast his first vote after a three-month medical absence.

In a statement, McConnell said he would possibly still miss some votes due to his health.

Sam Lisker / Scripps News Group Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Monday, September 14, 2026.

"I'm still not quite back to 100%, but I've assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our conference needs me," McConnell said.

Beshear has repeatedly pushed McConnell to be more transparent with Kentuckians about his health. He told LEX News McConnell still owes Kentucky proof.

"I still think he has an obligation to prove to the people of Kentucky that he has the capacity to represent us and represent us well. That means being able to come day after day, to serve on committees," Beshear said.

When asked whether Kentucky is receiving fair representation in the U.S. Senate, Beshear said the state needs both of its senators actively working.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Senate floor, will cast first vote since June

Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Senate floor, will cast 1st vote since June

"We need to make sure we have two active U.S. senators. Now, he's taken a step in the right direction. But it's my hope that he will talk to the people of Kentucky, be straight about what he's going through, what the expectations are, and that he can show us he has the capacity to be a day to day U.S. senator," Beshear said.

McConnell briefly addressed reporters outside the Senate chamber on Monday. According to news reports out of Washington, D.C., McConnell was smiling and speaking slowly with some difficulty.

Senate staff told reporters and photographers not to take video of McConnell's remarks, even though video is often allowed in that area, according to the Associated Press. Only still images were permitted.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.