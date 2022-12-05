Watch Now
Gov. Beshear: Significant construction progress being made at BlueOval SK Battery Park

Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 05, 2022
GLENDALE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear says significant progress is being made at the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale.

The 1,500-acre site will produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, with production expected to start in 2025.

The $5.8 million investment, which is the largest economic development project in Kentucky's history, will create 5,000 new jobs in Kentucky.

Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery manufacturing facilities.

Gov. Beshear says this project cements Kentucky’s status as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States.

The battery park is slated to start producing an annual run rate of 2 million electric vehicles worldwide by the end of 2026.

The battery park will train 5,000 new employees at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) BlueOval SK Training Center, which will be located on site. Construction on the training center will begin in 2023, with a scheduled completion in 2024.

The ECTC BlueOval SK Training Center is the only co-branded learning facility within the Kentucky Community College System and represents a $25 million investment by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

