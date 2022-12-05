Gov. Beshear: Significant construction progress being made at BlueOval SK Battery Park

GLENDALE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear says significant progress is being made at the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale.

The 1,500-acre site will produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, with production expected to start in 2025.

The $5.8 million investment, which is the largest economic development project in Kentucky's history, will create 5,000 new jobs in Kentucky.

Update on KY's largest economic development investment:



The $5.8 billion BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale is on track to begin production in 2025.



Today, we’re getting a look at the construction progress. 2 massive EV battery plants will soon stand here.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/6bYtx5CYf7 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery manufacturing facilities.

Gov. Beshear says this project cements Kentucky’s status as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States.

The battery park is slated to start producing an annual run rate of 2 million electric vehicles worldwide by the end of 2026.

Beshear signs the beam for "the largest project in the history of Kentucky."



Ford has set a goal of making 2 million electric cars a year by the end of 2026. The completion of the battery park in Kentucky is a key component of that goal. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/e72D2c9OTK — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

The battery park will train 5,000 new employees at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) BlueOval SK Training Center, which will be located on site. Construction on the training center will begin in 2023, with a scheduled completion in 2024.

Dave Nowicki, Ford director of manufacturing operations for EV programs, says the KY battery plant is critical for the future.



He says this construction project is massive. So far, they’ve moved enough dirt to fill the Louisville Cardinals stadium 200 times, he says.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/e0Uru5AC7F — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

The ECTC BlueOval SK Training Center is the only co-branded learning facility within the Kentucky Community College System and represents a $25 million investment by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Beshear says this project ensures Kentucky will be "where it should be…in the driver's seat."



He tells the crowd to look behind him at the construction progress and be proud of what’s happening in the Commonwealth. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8VPc7RNqct — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

Gov. Andy Beshear says "it's incredible" to see KY's biggest economic development project taking shape.



“…This is game changing to Kentucky, but more importantly it’s game changing to the people of Kentucky.”@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/1etgzPg0Xn — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

Today's event was called a groundbreaking, but as you can see, construction is already underway on the EV battery plants.



This is just one of the plants and leaders say it’s only about 5 to 10% done. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/aQbbsbQd7G — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 5, 2022

