Gov. Beshear signs bill designed to fortify Kentucky’s response to natural disasters

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a crucial piece of legislation Tuesday morning that had full bipartisan support.

House Bill 157 is designed to fortify Kentucky’s response to natural disasters and other calamities.

Supports say HB 157 is one of those bills that could serve all Kentuckians well.

The urban search and rescue initiative bill passed without a single “Nay” vote. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/A6EY3lQFSD — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) April 25, 2023

These are resources officials realized are much needed after the calamities experienced in western Kentucky with tornadoes and in eastern Kentucky with several rounds of flooding.

The bill passed through the legislature without a single “no” vote.

While parts of the bill will take some time to enact, there are elements that will be useful and implemented almost immediately.