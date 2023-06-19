Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation honoring Juneteenth in Kentucky

Juneteenth
LEX 18
Juneteenth
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:13:11-04

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation that declared June 19, 2023 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Kentucky.

J. Michael Brown, the director of constitutional studies at Simmons College, spoke at the event calling Juneteenth something that spreads "jubilee throughout our country."

However, Brown reminded the crowd of Kentucky's late action on slavery. He pointed out that Kentucky ratified the 13th amendment, the constitutional change that banned slavery, 111 years late on March 18, 1976.

"I bring that point up because if you hide from your history, you’re doomed to repeat it" he told the crowd.

Beshear emphasized that it's important to issue a Juneteenth proclamation. And the signing location of the proclamation was significant, according to some of the event's speakers. It happened in the same spot where a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the confederate states, stood just a few years ago.

"We are all inspired to continuing grabbing the moral arch and pulling on it with everything we have," said Charles Booker, the executive director of the Governor's Office Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Beshear also called on state lawmakers to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

"I continue to support it being a state holiday under state law - something that the legislature has said it was going to consider, but never has" said Beshear. "It’s time."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth