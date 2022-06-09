Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear signs state of emergency to avoid baby formula price gouging

Besheard.jpg
LEX 18
Besheard.jpg
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 13:08:59-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a state of emergency on Thursday for baby prices. Beshear says this action will stop price gouging for formula.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said.

If you know or want to report price gouging for baby formula, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!