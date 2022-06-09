Gov. Beshear signs state of emergency to avoid baby formula price gouging

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a state of emergency on Thursday for baby prices. Beshear says this action will stop price gouging for formula.

But first, the governor signs a state of emergency related to baby formula.



He says this will ensure people can’t price gouge. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/SQ3ZWUCv6a — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) June 9, 2022

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said.

If you know or want to report price gouging for baby formula, you can click here.