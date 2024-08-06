Gov. Beshear speaks after Harris picks Gov. Walz as running mate

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear was not selected by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate, but he said he's "all good" with the outcome.

"I've got a dream job. I'm governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear told reporters outside of his office on Tuesday. "I'm all good.”

“For me, personally, I've been blessed. I have a great family. I’ve got a good dog. I have my dream job in this office right behind me. I get to show up, and fight for, and work for the people of Kentucky every single day and I’m excited to continue to do that," Beshear said.

Beshear said it was a "true honor of a lifetime" to be considered in the running mate selection process, but he believes Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a "great pick."

"I am fully on board. Tim Walz is my buddy. He is a great pick. He is a great human being. He’s going to be a great vice president," said Beshear. "I’m 100% behind the Harris-Walz ticket.”

Politics Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate Associated Press

Beshear would not answer questions about whether he interviewed with Harris or whether she called him to say that she was going in a different direction.

“I’m not going to go through the process," he said. "That’s one thing they’ve asked to keep confidential and I’m going to honor that request.”

There is speculation that Beshear could take a cabinet post if Harris is elected. However, Beshear reiterated his commitment to Kentucky on Tuesday.

"Kentucky is in my DNA; I love my job and my family – and we are right where we’re supposed to be," Beshear posted on X. "Over the past several weeks we’ve seen Kentucky get such positive national attention for what we’ve accomplished by working together."

"While it's an honor to go through the process, being governor of Kentucky is more than enough for me," Beshear also told reporters.

"This is my dream job," he added. "I'm excited to do it for the next three-and-a-half years."

