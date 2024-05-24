Gov. Beshear: State to help feed 450,000 children in need this summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that Kentucky will provide food to an estimated 450,000 school-age children this summer.

The initiative applies to children who are eligible for a one-time federally funded amount of $120 for the summer period.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (SEBT) will automatically enroll students ages 6-18 who already receive help through other state programs, such as SNAP.

Gov. Beshear says about 80% of eligible students will get benefits this way.

“Team Kentucky believes we have a moral duty to make sure no child goes hungry, and this program helps meet the goal by filling the meal gap while schools are closed for summer break,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am proud of this step we are taking to strengthen the health of our youngest citizens.”

Funds are expected to be distributed by June 30.

Families who are not automatically enrolled or who want to check if they qualify can click here for more information.