Gov. Beshear surveys flooding damage, promises help

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear got to see some of the damage caused by historic flooding during a trip to Murray on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Guard did a flyover with Gov. Beshear over Calloway County. That's where local leaders say almost six inches of rain fell over the course of a few hours on Sunday.

But the flooding and damage are not unique to that area. Many different Kentucky communities are seeing the same situation unfold. Gov. Beshear said 29 different counties and seven cities have declared their own states-of-emergency. That shows the extensive impact of the flooding.

"I'm here today to promise the state is going to do everything it can to be a good partner in moving forward, in digging out, and in rebuilding," said Beshear.

The Kentucky Guard is already helping get that work started.

"More than 70 strong are on the ground throughout Kentucky helping in both saving lives and rescue, but also debris removal and helping to make sure we can get our roadways clear again so we can move around and get to work," said Beshear.

However, there is a lot of clean-up and rebuilding ahead. Kentucky will need help from the federal government to get it all done.

"We believe they are likely to qualify for a national declaration by the president, which will provide additional funding. That is going to be the work in the days and the weeks to come," said Beshear. "We're going to do everything we can to get every bit of federal and state help here to get back on track as quickly as possible."