Gov. Beshear talks flooding special session, expected to bring general assembly together

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear wants to bring the Kentucky General Assembly together for a special session to address recovery plans for the eastern Kentucky flooding.

The last special session called to address a specific topic was September 2021 to discuss the state of emergency for COVID-19.

Beshear expects a special session to happen within the next month, though he is hesitant to do so without having legislation ready to pass.

The governor is planning this session as eastern Kentucky moves into the stabilization phase of his recovery plan which involves putting flood victims in reliable housing and living situations to last them at least the next six months to a year.

FEMA is approving applications in-person at disaster recovery centers—for the first time—providing more immediate help than in the past.

While he did not provide an exact date for the special session, Beshear says everyone is committed to making it happen.

"It all depends on coming to an agreement and how quickly we can do it. Everybody is just trying to be constructive and get it in the best place possible."

Gov. Beshear expects it to happen within the next four weeks.