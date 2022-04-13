Gov. Beshear to announce historic economic development in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear will make a major economic development announcement Wednesday morning.

The historic investment is expected to create thousands of quality jobs and solidify Kentucky's leading role in an emerging industry, according to the governor’s office.

There is no word yet on what industry this references but there will be state and local leaders in attendance, along with business executives.

The announcement begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

