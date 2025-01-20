Gov. Beshear to honor former President Carter and President-elect Trump

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky will honor former President Jimmy Carter and President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Gov. Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be raised to full-staff at 11:30 a.m. and remain there until President-elect Trump's inauguration ceremony concludes.

Following the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, Gov. Beshear stated that flags should be returned to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in honor of former President Carter.

Gov. Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to join in on these tributes.