Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear to honor former President Carter and President-elect Trump

AMERICAN FLAG
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind.
AMERICAN FLAG
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky will honor former President Jimmy Carter and President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Gov. Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be raised to full-staff at 11:30 a.m. and remain there until President-elect Trump's inauguration ceremony concludes.

Following the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, Gov. Beshear stated that flags should be returned to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in honor of former President Carter.

Gov. Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to join in on these tributes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18