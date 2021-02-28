Gov. Beshear: Vaccination rate up, positivity rate continues to go down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During Sunday's report, Governor Andy Beshear says the number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped in Kentucky for the seventh straight week.

Currently, our state's positivity rate is 5.02% which is the lowest since October.

675 new cases of COVID-19 were included in Sunday's report. 12 more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19.

The death toll due to the pandemic is 4,637.

Governor Beshear also reported that the number of vaccinations continues to go up as more become available. Since Tuesday, at least 91,991 Kentuckians have received the first dose.

He says at least 687,823 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since they became available.

"So we are getting those vaccines out faster than the federal government can get them to us, and we'll get them to you. Just make sure that you're patient and don't stop doing what is protecting us right now. Masking up, engaging in social distancing, reducing your contacts," said Beshear.

Currently, there are 732 COVID-positive patients in Kentucky hospitals. 187 of those patients are in the ICU and 118 are using a ventilator.