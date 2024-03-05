Gov. Beshear vetoes bill focused on changes to affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would outlaw some local housing discrimination bans.

House Bill 18 would make it so that local governments can't force landlords to accept federal housing assistance as a source of rent money.

Lexington just passed its own "income discrimination" rule last month, and Louisville has had one on the books for several years. The bill would prevent other cities from enacting similar laws.

Gov. Beshear says he believes a bill banning the ordinances would make it harder for many Kentuckians to get into affordable housing.

"In the end, the same rent is being paid... it's just where the money is coming from," said Gov. Beshear. "And so, why should a landlord be able to say, 'well, I'll take cash, but I won't take a voucher of the same value.' This is how we support the most vulnerable, and what this legislation would say is, 'eh, you don't have to participate. You don't have to help. You can discriminate against those who end up getting this assistance.'"

Read Gov. Beshear's full veto message below:

It's unclear if Republicans will try to override Gov. Beshear's veto. The bill passed the House in a 75-20 vote, and the Senate also passed the measure in a 25-11 vote, meaning they likely have the votes to override the veto.