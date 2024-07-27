Gov. Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky communities on 2-year flood anniversary

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two years ago many eastern Kentucky communities were completely taken over by water. Now, those same communities are coming together to remember that time and to look back at how far they’ve all come.

Governor Andy Beshear visited Knott County on Friday and it was just one of several stops that he made marking the two-year anniversary of the flooding in the region. The events focused on the progress made over the last two years and it was a chance to remember the lives that were lost.

In his remark, Beshear said, “In a world where things are constantly trying to pull us apart, you have come together you have stayed together you have lived the golden rule of loving your neighbor as yourself, the parable of the good Samaritan that says everyone is your neighbor, and you're about to have a whole lot of new neighbors as these homes come up.”

The new housing development in Knott County, Chestnut Ridge, is one of seven "high-ground" developments that will build around 500 homes in all. Beshear shared that hundreds of millions of dollars have come into the state from programs and grant funding. In addition, more than $13 million has been donated from the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

State leaders also made sure to thank Transportation Cabinet employees who they say have been working tirelessly to help make sure these projects are possible.

Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray said, “You know the streets and the roads, and the bridges have to be cleared often before the first responders can even get to victims. That's why I am so appreciative of them.”

Knott County's judge executive, Jeff Dobson, shared that he knows for the people impacted two summers ago that these projects may feel like they’re still a long way out. He says days like this one show just how far the work has come.

“The vision kind of gets a little further out of sight for them, but as you can see here today, things are taking place,” said Dobson.

The judge executive shared that this community build is about making this county's residents feel safe and giving them permanent housing that these leaders say won’t flood again. Beshear acknowledged that Kentucky has been in the national spotlight and says moments like today's offer a chance for people to see what's possible.

“They're good things going on here when Kentucky is in the spotlight. People can see the great things we're doing, but we only get here because we work together,” said Beshear.

