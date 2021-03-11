Gov. Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky, shares recovery update

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear will seek a federal disaster declaration after last week's historic flooding resulted in a record number of reports of home damage by Kentuckians.

The governor and Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins spoke to community leaders from Perry and surrounding counties Wednesday where he said the region's recovery effort was a priority of his administration.

"I know far too often being how far you are from Frankfort, you feel alone. You feel left behind," Gov. Beshear said. "And I want you to know you're not. We're going to be there with you every step of the way."

Since last week's flooding, 1,475 individual assistance claims have been filed, according to Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett. Half of those claims have been for major damage and destroyed homes, he said.

"That goes back in Kentucky's history as a record," Dossett said.

A federal declaration would provide additional assistance to families in the recovery process.

Kentuckians could qualify for as much as $35,500 if President Biden approves the declaration, according to Governor Beshear.

"We're here to show you that you're not in this alone. We're in it with you," Adkins said.