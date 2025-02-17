Gov. Beshear visits Pike County amid ongoing cleanup efforts after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear visited Pike County on Monday to provide residents with an update on the extensive cleanup efforts following this weekend's devastating flooding, which has claimed three lives in that county and left several other people missing.

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed, adding to the challenges faced by a community still recovering from a previous flood in 2022.

During his visit, Beshear described the current flooding as "the most significant disaster we have seen in our lifetime," emphasizing the widespread damage across the region.

“Pike County was hit the hardest in the state, and we are going to make sure your families get the very best treatment that we can,” Beshear said. “We will dig out, we will rebuild every structure that’s here, and we will ensure there is a bright future for Pike County.”

Among those affected is Kelly Johnson, the owner of K-Fitness in Pikeville, who found her gym submerged in water on Saturday evening.

“This is my dream. I poured my heart and soul into this facility for these ladies and this community, and to see it… it’s very emotional,” Johnson shared, recalling the destruction of her brand-new equipment that had only opened in January.

“So we didn’t have a chance to move anything. Everything is lost because it was all of a sudden,” she added.

The outpouring of community support has been a bright spot in the midst of devastation. Johnson expressed disbelief at the support she received, stating, “It was almost disbelieving. Like, is this really happening right now? How is this happening? I am not prepared for this.”

Beshear’s visit also included emotional remarks from Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to the Governor, who addressed the resilience of Eastern Kentucky residents.

“But I am going to tell you about our people—they get knocked down, and they crawl right back up. Our people deserve better than this,” Adkins said, highlighting the community's strength in the face of adversity.

As cleanup efforts continue, supplies are being collected at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center in Pikeville. Emergency management officials are specifically requesting water and cleaning supplies, which will be distributed by local volunteer fire departments.

